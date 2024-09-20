Apalachee school shooting: 15-year-old victim describes shooting to VP Harris

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl has been identified as one of nine people wounded in the shooting at Apalachee High School earlier this month.

Natalie Griffith’s family says she was shot at least twice in her shoulder and arm.

They say the teenager had surgery to save part of her arm and her hand, including a full reconstruction of her wrist. Less than a week after the shooting, she was released from the hospital with surgeons saying her wounds were healing well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Natalie Griffith and her mother, Marilda Griffith, appeared on Thursday night as part of a town hall with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey in Detroit, Michigan.

The young woman described to the vice president where she was shot.

“Right here on my shoulder and around here,” she pointed out in the town hall being livestreamed nationwide.

Marilda Griffith told the vice president and Winfrey that she’s grateful her daughter survived, but grieves for the families of those who didn’t.

“I’m so sorry for those who lost their children, who actually died. I can actually hug my child. My child is here,” Marilda Griffith said.

RELATED STORIES:

Four people were killed in the shooting: teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and fellow students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn. Apalachee student Colt Gray, 14, has been arrested and charged with their murders.

The family says Natalie Griffith has a long road ahead of her with physical therapy, doctor’s visits and more, but that she remains positive.

“The positivity of Natalie is beyond any words could express despite the situation. Everyday at the hospital we have seen a smile in her face,” they wrote.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help offset medical costs for the Griffith family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Funeral services for teacher, student killed in Apalachee High School shooting Funeral services for two of those killed in the Apalachee High School shooting drew hundreds of people together Saturday afternoon.

©2024 Cox Media Group