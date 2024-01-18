Barricaded suspect fires shots inside restroom at Georgia hospital, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting hospital police with an armed suspect barricaded inside a restroom.

Deputies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they responded to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center on Pine Street in Macon on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m.

They say the suspect fired shots inside the restroom and is barricaded inside.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, SRT, K-9 Interdiction, Hostage Negotiators, and Patrol Units responded to the scene to assess the situation.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that there are no hostages and no injuries have been reported.

“It was determined that the suspect was not holding anyone hostage inside of the restroom. The suspect is contained by himself in the restroom. No one has been harmed at the medical facility. The building the subject is in is not occupied by any civilians or staff,” the post stated.

It’s unclear what areas of the hospital are closed off or if any portions have been evacuated.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or commented on what led to the incident.

Authorities are still working to get the suspect out of the barricaded area.

