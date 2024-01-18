Firefighters notice downtown Atlanta high-rise on fire while driving by, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire at a high-rise condo building in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday evening, but not because they were called.

Assistant Chief Gary Robb confirmed that fire crews were leaving another call and noticed that The Landmark Condominiums on Piedmont Avenue was on fire.

Assistant Chief Robb says that no one had called 911 by the time they arrived on the scene.

Crews evacuated the first three floors of the 20-story building and told everyone on the fourth floor and above to shelter in place while they battled the fire.

Approximately, 50 people were sheltered on MARTA buses while crews worked to put out the fire.

Six of the residents suffered minor smoke inhalation. Only one of them was taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Power to the building is currently shut off. It is unclear when it will be turned back on.

Robb says it is unclear if those living on the first three floors will be allowed back inside for the time being. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the American Red Cross to see if they will be assisting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

