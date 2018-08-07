MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A bachelor party contest to see who could stay underwater the longest ended in death when police said one competitor didn't resurface.
Baldwin County sheriff's Capt. Brad King said 23-year-old Robert Zachary "Zach" Bunsa drowned Saturday at Georgia's Lake Sinclair.
King said Bunsa, who is from New Jersey, was trying to see how long he could hold his breath, but didn't come back up.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Lynn Stanford said more than a dozen men at the party didn't realize he was still in the water, and went to the house to look for him.
Stanford said it was more than seven minutes before someone realized he was still in the lake. One of them dived down and pulled him out.
Bunsa was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
