Babysitter, boyfriend accused in beating death of toddler plead guilty

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — A babysitter and her boyfriend accused involved in the beating death of a toddler have pled guilty to murder charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fallon Fridley, 2, was in the custody of a babysitter when she was brutally beaten on Dec. 9, 2020, which led to massive head trauma and her death.

RELATED STORIES:

The babysitter, Kirstie Flood, was later arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, making false statements and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Flood’s boyfriend, Jeffrey Meyers, also pled guilty to murder in the second degree.

Flood has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Meyers was sentenced to 15 years to serve.

According to Fridley’s mother, Kristin Fridley, Flood was a close friend who often watched her daughter. They had been close friends for five years.

When police searched Flood’s phone, a warrant says she had been searching things like “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours.”

“The actions of the defendant on December 9th, 2020 shattered my world,” she told the judge on Friday. “My life was completely upended, everything I had was stolen from me. Words cannot express the depths of my grief. The days, weeks, and months afterwards were all a nightmare. My beautiful, sweet, two-year-old daughter was murdered by someone I considered to be one of my best friends.”

Former UGA football player convicted of killing RaceTrac clerk in Oconee gets 30 years in prison

©2023 Cox Media Group