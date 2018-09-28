0 Baby born 10 weeks early at Six Flags gets gift of a lifetime

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A baby boy who was born 10 weeks early got quite the birthday present Friday, all because of where he was born.

Roller coaster thrills are the kind they're used to at Six Flags Over Georgia with rides that take many on incredible ups and downs. But this summer, there was a different kind of excitement at the park.

“I saw (a pregnant woman) with a security guard and I knew, I knew what was about to happen,” said Wendy Marlow, a paramedic at Six Flags.

On July 23, Marlow met a woman, who only wanted to be identified as Crusita, and her daughter. They were at the park having a girls' day out.

“(She) wanted to do a day, and mom, me and her only, I said, 'Okay, let’s go,'” said Crusita.

“She motioned me over, and she was just saying that she wasn't feeling well,” said Marlow. “And she was wondering if she could get a refund for her tickets that day because she had her daughter, just brought her daughter to swim.”

Less than an hour later, near Hurricane Harbor, Crusita asked for help.

“She came in, and there was just that look on mom's face and it was go time,” said Silas Edwards, a Six Flags EMT.

Crusita, who was 30 weeks pregnant, was going into labor.

“Contractions coming one hour, 30 minutes, 20 minutes, 10 minutes, five minutes and boom!” said Crusita.

“I’ve been doing this more than 10 years,” said Marlow. “And there's just a certain look in a mom's face and you know when it's time.”

“I said, 'Oh my gosh,'” said Crusita, “'Jesus, help me!' I said, 'Please, please!'”

Within five minutes, baby Matthew was born at just 3 and a half pounds. Matthew, his mom and family got to say thank you to the EMTs and Six Flags staff who jumped into action for the beautiful baby boy.

“He’s awesome!” Marlow said.

Matthew and his mom were given lifetime passes to the park on Friday.

“I only have to say thank you to the two ladies and the guys,” said Crusita.

Friday was Matthew’s expected birthday. Since he was born 10 weeks ago, he has doubled his weight to 7 pounds. Aside from mom and baby getting theme park passes, his big sister was also given a season pass to Six Flags.

This is the second time a baby has been born at the park.

