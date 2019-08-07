Authorities want you to walk mail into post office after mail box break-ins

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Staff at the post office in one metro community are asking people to walk their mail into the post office after someone broke into the blue drop box out in front of the building.
Authorities said it happened over the weekend at the Peachtree City location on Highway 74 South.
Police said the thieves got into the mail box by unscrewing the back of the box.
TODAY AT 4, what was stolen and why police say this type of crime isn’t isolated to just public mail boxes.
