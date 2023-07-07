Authorities still searching person who blew up mysterious Georgia Guidestones one year later

ELBERTON, Ga. — It has been exactly one year since the Georgia Guidestones were destroyed.

The mysterious monument in Elbert County was the target of several conspiracy theories until someone set off explosives and damaged them. They were then torn down for safety reasons.

Investigators with the GBI have video of a car involved and the actual explosion, but that is all they’ve been able to uncover.

Spokespeople with the Elberton Granite Association told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they have no plans to rebuild the granite pillars.

Neighbors say they just aren’t talking about the monument anymore.

“It’s like over and done with,” Elberton barbershop owner Adrian Plummer said.

Mike Starrett says he guesses it’ll just all remain a big mystery.

“There’s a lot of controversy right after it, but it kinda died down. Nobody talking about it much,” he told Elliot.

The Elberton Granite Association would not confirm to Channel 2 Action News where the stones had been taken.

