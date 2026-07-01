Austell residents face another property tax increase

AUSTELL, Ga. — The City of Austell announced a tentative adoption of a 2026 millage rate which will raise property taxes.

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This announcement comes just one year after a contentious 158% property tax increase.

The decision in 2025 was made to give the city a more than $3,000,000 revenue boost. Mayor Ollie Clemons told Channel 2 Action News the move was to help the city climb out of a deficit and stabilize the budget.

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The current millage rate stands at 7.870 mills. The proposed increase of 0.38 mills will put the city’s millage rate at 8.250 mills.

The result of the proposed millage rate would be a 4.83% increase in property taxes, the city said. This means an additional $46.63 in property taxes for a home with a fair market value of $310,479.

There will be public hearings before the tax increase is officially put in place.

Austell encourages concerned citizens to hearings on July 6 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Threadmill Complex Council Chambers, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Suite 158, Austell, GA.

The final hearing will be on July 13 at 6 p.m. at the same location in Suite 175.

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