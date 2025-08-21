Augusta granted new minor league hockey team owned by Tim Tebow

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The ECHL has approved an expansion team to bring minor league hockey back to Augusta.

Former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be one of the team owners along with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to bring hockey back to Augusta with our partnership group,” Tebow said in a statement. “We are excited to see this team bring people together from all over the country to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact.”

Augusta previously had the ECHL’s Augusta Lynx from 1998-2008 and the SPHL’s Augusta RiverHawks from 2010-2013.

The new team will play its home games at The New Augusta Arena, a 10,500-seat venue currently under construction in downtown Augusta.

Mayor Garnett L. Johnson says the team is excited for what hockey can do for the city again.

“Bringing professional hockey back to our city is all about energizing our community, attracting visitors, and creating opportunities for our local economy to grow,” he said.

The team’s name will be unveiled at a later date. Augusta will begin playing in the 2027-28 season.

