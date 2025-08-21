Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary carted off the field with leg injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the Falcons final training camp practice, one of the team’s most respected and valuable players had to be carted off the field.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary, who’s responsible for protecting the blindside of quarterback Michael Penix Jr, suffered a left leg injury on Wednesday.

McGary underwent an MRI after he was carted off. The Falcons will be holding their breath that it’s nothing serious.

“A starting tackle, to lose him like that in practice. You never want that stuff to happen,” McGary’s teammate Billy Bowman Jr. after practice. “Ultimately we’ve got his back and we’re going to go out there and fight for him and hopefully he has a speedy recovery.”

The Falcons drafted McGary with their first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has started 92 of 93 games during his Atlanta career and recently signed an extension through 2027.

Atlanta will play in its final preseason game on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Raheem Morris said most of the starters will not play.

