Attorney General announces 3 accused of trafficking missing Georgia teenagers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that three people were indicted on charges related to human trafficking missing teenagers.

The Attorney General’s Office said there were two alleged people trying to sell a teenager and a third individual charged for allegedly trying to buy one.

The office said the charges and suspects are from two separate cases and both involve the trafficking of underage females who were previously reported as missing before being recovered by members of law enforcement.

“This is exactly why we expanded our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe,” Carr said in a statement. “With each new case, we’re sending a message that human trafficking won’t be tolerated anywhere in this state, and both buyers and sellers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We’re grateful to all of our partners who worked with us to recover these two missing children, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is served.”

The three individuals charged were:

Sean Feutral, 29 of Grovetown : accused of buying and transporting a 16-year-old to his home for commercial sex. The victim was reported missing out of Richmond County before being recovered in September 2025. He faces charges of unlawfully soliciting a minor for sexual servitude, unlawfully transporting a minor for sexual servitude and unlawfully harboring a minor for sexual servitude.

: accused of buying and transporting a 16-year-old to his home for commercial sex. The victim was reported missing out of Richmond County before being recovered in September 2025. He faces charges of unlawfully soliciting a minor for sexual servitude, unlawfully transporting a minor for sexual servitude and unlawfully harboring a minor for sexual servitude. Monica Daughtery, 41 of Augusta : Accused of selling a 16-year-old reported missing in Clayton County and recovered in October 2025, working with Keshawn Bennett to do so. Daughtery was charged with seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, driving without proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.

: Accused of selling a 16-year-old reported missing in Clayton County and recovered in October 2025, working with Keshawn Bennett to do so. Daughtery was charged with seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, driving without proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license. Keshawn Bennett, 19 of Augusta: Accused of selling a 16-year-old reported missing in Clayton County and recovered in October 2025, working with Monica Daughtery to do so. Bennett was charged with five counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

