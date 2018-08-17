Attention drivers! You could soon pay more to drive on express lanes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Starting Monday you could pay more to drive along Interstate 85.
Today is the final day for toll limits on Georgia Express Lanes. This comes after the State Road and Tollway Authority repealed restrictions on toll charges.
Authorities previously set a maximum rate to drive the I-85 lanes of $13.95 for DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. That was repealed, along with the 90-cent-per-mile max on the I-75 south express lanes in Henry and Clayton counties.
Transportation officials said they made the decision in an effort to standardize toll rates across all express lanes.
