Zoo Atlanta welcomes new baby binturongs

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has some new baby animals to check out.

Three different binturongs called “bintlets” were born at the zoo last month.

The zoo said it will share more information about viewing these binturongs in the near future.

We can't wait to tell you more about our precious binturong babies, but in the meantime, we couldn't resist sharing THIS (photo: Whitney F.) #OnlyZooATL — ZooATL (@ZooATL) October 11, 2023

Binturongs are native to Asia.

In case you didn’t know, a binturong is a medium-sized mammal that’s also known as a bearcat.

Just this year, the zoo has also introduced new a zebra, an antelope, a gorilla and more.

