Zoo Atlanta welcomes new Zebra

ATLANTA — A new zebra was welcomed into Zoo Atlanta this week.

Wembe, a 17-year-old plains zebra, arrived in Atlanta on Tuesday and will quarantine for about a month before being introduced to his new home in the Zoo’s African Savanna, according to zoo officials.

Since zebras, are social animals, the zoo is planning to welcome a companion for Wembe later this fall.

Wembe and his future companion will have opportunities to meet other species found in their natural habitat, including giraffes Calvin and Lennard; bontebok Casper; and ostriches Purple and Orange.

Officials said this is a gradual process and one undertaken with care and close observation.

Wembe’s move to Zoo Atlanta was recommended by the AZA Species Survival Plan, which aims to help the sustainability of animal populations in human care.

“Zoo Atlanta is very excited to welcome Wembe. When we think of the wildlife of the grasslands of sub-Saharan Africa, it’s hard to think of an animal more recognizable or iconic than the zebra,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “The plains zebra is one of many species that are not yet classified as endangered, but tell us an important story now of the steps we can take to halt further population declines. These are magnificent animals we want to see forever in abundance in their native savannas.”

Officials said many zebra populations are now in decline in sub-Saharan Africa.

