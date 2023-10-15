Former Ga. YMCA employee accused of embezzling over $200K for personal expenses, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An ex-YMCA employee has been arrested for her involvement in an embezzlement case.

The investigation began in Sept. 2023, when the Columbus Police Department received reports of possible embezzlement occurring at the YMCA.

Officials collected evidence from the YMCA including audit reports, transaction statements, social media posts, and employment records.

Authorities said certified records were also sent to several banks to help with the investigation.

Columbus investigators determined that Donna Fiquett, 57, had misused a YMCA (Sam’s Mastercard) business card for personal expenses. Officials said Fiquett racked up $91,153.77 in authorized charges.

Police said Fiquett also had a Capital One business card in her name and used YMCA funds to make payments on that card, totaling $116,254.88.

According to the police department, the total amount of theft that can be proven from July 2030 through July 2023 is $207,408.65.

On Oct. 3, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Fiquett. She was arrested on Friday by the U.S. Marshals at a home in Russell County, Al. She was taken to the Russell County Jail, where she waived her extradition.

She was then transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

