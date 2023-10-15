Family raises money to get service dog for daughter who suffers from seizures

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family has raised enough money to get a service dog for its daughter who suffers from seizures.

The family said their 14-year-old daughter, Savannah, can no longer attend school due to her health problems.

The family said she has had 36 seizures since December.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $4,000, which was enough to adopt a dog.

Savannah started having seizures out of nowhere late last year, according to the family.

The family said that it was able to find a puppy it could pick up later this month. Additional funds raised will be used towards dog training.

The family says it will do at-home training with the new dog.

