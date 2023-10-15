APD: Pedestrian hit, killed attempting to cross Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday morning.
Officials said around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person hit by a vehicle near the 2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.
When officers arrived they found the pedestrian in critical condition. According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene.
The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Cheshire Bridge Road outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.
The driver drove away. The pedestrian’s age and identity were not released. Authorities have not provided details regarding the suspect’s vehicle or if the driver would be facing charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
