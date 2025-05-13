Zoo Atlanta offering $6 admission for SNAP participants

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta launched a new initiative to make the zoo more accessible to Georgia families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with new discounts.

Guests with proof of program participation can get a daytime general admission ticket for $6 plus tax per ticket for up to six admissions with no blackout dates.

Children under three are free.

SNAP participants can also buy a family membership for $50. The family membership provides unlimited daytime admission and in-zoo discounts for a full year for two adults and up to four children.

The zoo says that with the launch of this program, the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass program will end on June 1, 2025.

You can continue to check out passes at participating libraries within the Georgia Public Library Service through May 31, 2025. Zoo Atlanta will honor any vouchers already accessed through the program through June 30, 2025.

