Zoo Atlanta completes $22 million state-of-the-art veterinary complex

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has finished work on its state-of-the-art facility.

The zoo said the new complex will “redefine standards of excellence in zoological animal medicine, scientific research, and academic partnerships.”

The facility is called the Rollins Animal Health Center, which is named after Gary W. Rolins, who donated $3 million to the project and has ‘a long history of Zoo support,’ according to a news release from the Zoo.

The 17,000-square-foot complex includes a laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, treatment, surgical suites and more.

The second floor of the new facility will have two dorm rooms, restrooms, and laboratory working space in case the Veterinary Team members need to stay overnight or are hosting visiting colleagues or students.

Officials previously said the complex cost $22 million.

“The Rollins Animal Health Center is Zoo Atlanta’s newest phase of transformation. We are thrilled to see our world-class Veterinary Team in a facility that allows them to fully inhabit their reputation for excellence in zoo animal medicine,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “These facilities not only exemplify the team’s expertise and commitment, but they also build the team’s capacity as they provide outstanding, skilled care for the hundreds of animals who call Zoo Atlanta home. Additionally, the Veterinary Team now has a broader ability than ever before to share and exchange knowledge with other institutions and to benefit students pursuing veterinary careers.”

