‘You haven’t been here:’ City officials looking to attract new conventions to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau says economic uncertainty is starting to affect the convention business, but they have a plan.

CEO William Pate said at the bureau’s 112th annual meeting that while some attendance numbers at conferences are down, they’re looking to attract new crowds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pate says they plan to recruit large conventions that have never been to Atlanta and more than two dozen that haven’t been here in the past decade.

“We rebuild the city every five years,” Pate said. “So if you haven’t been here in the last seven years, you haven’t been here, right? So there’s a lot of opportunity to reintroduce the city to a lot of those conventions, get those travelers back here.”

Last year, Pate said the metro Atlanta area had 51,000,000 visitors and spent a record $20 billion.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group