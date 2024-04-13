WSB-TV’s Clark Howard recognized for building 100 homes with Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard thought he was attending a ceremony on Saturday to dedicate the 100th home he’s built with Habitat for Humanity. But it was really a celebration of nearly 30 years of Howard helping build affordable homes and inspire home ownership.

The celebration recognized his 98th, 99th and 100th affordable home builds.

“I’m his 100th build,” homeowner Zeroline Rogers proudly told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Rogers said Howard has a heart of gold and didn’t sit on the sidelines when her house was built.

“He been up there nailing the planes. He been painting. He just jumps right in and do whatever,” she said.

Howard and his wife, Lane, were at the ceremony to dedicate the 100th home, but didn’t realize what was really planned.

He received a commendation from Governor Brian Kemp and another from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council.

“It is my pleasure to honor you with this congratulations letter,” Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall said during the ceremony.

Fulton County commissioners also honored Howard and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity presented him with an award.

In true Clark Howard fashion, he was his normal, humble self.

“I wanted today to be about our three homeowners,” he said. “I’m a little overwhelmed with emotion.”

Jones was able to get him to admit it’s pretty cool to get awards and a pat on the back for his contributions.

“I got to have my eulogy today and I’m not even dead,” he said.

