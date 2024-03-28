WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter retires after 40 years of service

ATLANTA — The WSB-TV family is wishing a happy retirement to one of our station’s leaders.

A longtime news director then Channel 2′s vice president and general manager, Ray Carter.

Channel 2 Action News sent him off in style Thursday.

Mr. Ray Carter, one of WSB-TV’s very best, did it all: news director, vice president and general manager, and way back in the day, anchorman.

A nose for news like no other.

Channel 2 legend John Pruitt remembers turning out the studio lights after the 11 p.m. show, but they were still on in Ray’s office.

“It was indicative of the kind of work ethic he had,” Pruitt said.

An award-winning 40-year career has come to a close. The WSB-TV family came together Thursday day to wish him a happy retirement.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t know how he is going to go cold turkey on Monday morning,” Channel 2′s Karyn Greer said.

“A great person. A great family. Put in great service for a great company,” said Dan York, Cox Media Group CEO.

Which he leaves in good hands. Longtime Cox Media executive Marian Pittman has been named WSB President.

“I am deeply grateful for his mentorship,” Pittman said.

She will now carry on the Channel 2 tradition of service -- a tradition Carter upheld.

“This is not a job. It isn’t even a vocation. What we do is a calling. Those who have run this marathon with me — whether it has been a mile or the entire 26 miles — thank you. And God bless,” Carter said.

Turns out Carter has a second calling. He and his wife are off to lead the California Modesto mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

IN OTHER NEWS:

New grant program provides property tax help for Atlanta seniors

©2024 Cox Media Group