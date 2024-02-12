WSB-TV is back on DIRECTV and U-Verse

ATLANTA — WSB-TV is happy to announce that DIRECTV and U-Verse customers can once again enjoy Channel 2 Action News and all of our other programs.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, WSB’s owner Cox Media Group (CMG) and DIRECTV reached a new multi-year agreement that restored WSB television and all CMG stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-Verse.

Now DIRECTV and U-Verse customers can once again enjoy Channel 2 Action News and hit shows such as Entertainment Tonight, The Bachelor, ABC World News Tonight, Will Trent, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shark Tank, 20/20, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Heavy rain impacts metro Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group