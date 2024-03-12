World’s busiest lottery kiosk buzzing again in Atlanta at world’s busiest airport

ATLANTA — Tonight, everyone has another chance to become a millionaire, at least if they’re playing the lottery.

John Scheuplein and Jenny Alum were just “passing through” the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta on Tuesday. But if they’re very lucky, they might be required to return.

“Okay! That’d be a fair trade,” Scheuplein told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They just bought a couple of Mega Millions tickets in the Georgia Lottery kiosk in the north terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

You can only watch the drawing live, on Channel 2 at 11, right before WSB Tonight.

If someone buying a ticket here should happen to win the $735-million dollar jackpot, they’d have to come back to Georgia to claim the prize.

Traveler Joan Scala lives in metro Atlanta, and if she matches all the numbers she plans to cash in at the airport—and then catch the next flight out.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I haven’t been to Hawaii. I’ve got lots of cruises. I’m going on more cruises. But I’ve never been to Hawaii and I’d love to go to Hawaii,” Scala said.

Scheuplein and Alum flew into Atlanta from Oklahoma, and are off to Italy, but Alum is already dreaming about the next trip.

“Oooooh,” she said. That’s after winning the Mega jackpot, and after they return to Atlanta to claim the hundreds of millions. Those are the rules, and that’s fine with Scheuplein.

“Atlanta will become one of my favorite places if I win,” Scheuplein said.

The jackpot for Mega Millions is currently $735 million, or $354.3 million if you choose the cash option.





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police pleas with parents after metro Atlanta high school prank takes dangerous turn

©2023 Cox Media Group