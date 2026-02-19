As World Cup nears, Airbnb launches $750 host incentive in Atlanta

ATLANTA — With Atlanta set to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Airbnb says it is expanding efforts to recruit new short-term rental hosts to meet expected travel demand.

The company announced Wednesday it will offer $750 to new “entire home” hosts in World Cup host cities, including Atlanta, who list their property and welcome their first guest by July 31, 2026.

Atlanta is one of 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico selected to host matches during the tournament, officially known as the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Airbnb says searches for stays in host cities have increased by an average of 80% compared to the same period last year, signaling rising interest ahead of the tournament.

The company, which is an official supporter of the event, says the incentive program is its largest host recruitment effort to date.

According to an analysis commissioned by Airbnb and conducted by Deloitte, residents in host cities could earn an average of $3,000 by renting out their homes during the tournament. That figure is an estimate and would vary depending on property type, pricing, and booking volume.

Major sporting events often bring a surge in hotel bookings and short-term rental activity. City officials have not yet released updated projections for lodging demand tied specifically to the World Cup, but Atlanta’s role as a host city is expected to draw international visitors over multiple match days.

The Airbnb incentive applies only to new hosts listing entire homes in designated host cities and is subject to eligibility requirements outlined by the company.

