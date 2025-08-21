Workers rescue stranded kitten at Atlanta federal building

ATLANTA — A stranded kitten was recently rescued thanks to the efforts of some concerned workers at a federal building in downtown Atlanta.

An attorney working with the U.S. General Services Administration discovered a kitten trapped in a small, enclosed area about 10 feet down a concrete wall outside the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center parking garage.

Workers at the building estimated the kitten is only one to two months old.

First, they ensured the kitten had food and water.

Then, they tried to contact animal control, but after no success with that, they contacted the volunteer organization Lifeline Animal Project, which recommended steps on how to capture the kitten.

The attorney lowered a live animal trap down into the space and successfully captured the kitten.

The kitten was taken to the vet for an exam and vaccinations, and he was confirmed to be in good health.

