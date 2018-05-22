0 Women claims security officer assaulted them at Houston's; TI calls for boycott of Houston's

ATLANTA - A video showing a security officer holding down a woman at Houston’s restaurant is going viral, after local rapper T.I. posted it on his social media.

It showed a security officer holding a woman down outside of Houston’s on Peachtree Road on May 13.

“From the video, I think any kind of physical anything is not good on anyone,” said Atlanta resident Alieon Music.

Photos Brittany Lucio's attorney sent Channel 2 Action News show the injuries she says she received.

Police said it started because Lucio and her two friends refused to leave Houston’s women’s bathroom after the restaurant closed. despite being asked multiple times, first by management then by the security officer.

When the security officer first approached the women, police say they laughed and looked at their phones.

At the third request, police say the officer grabbed Lucio’s wrist and said “let’s go,” he says she kept resisting and punched him in the mouth.

“They should have left, but still putting hands on, what makes him so comfortable to be able to put his hands on somebody?” Music said.

The women were arrested. Lucio was charged with both criminal trespass and felony obstruction.

The other two charged with criminal trespass.

One of the other women arrested, Asia’h Epperson, told Channel 2 Action News in a statement the security officer is lying and she plans on taking legal action. The Atlanta Police Department says that officers’ actions are under review.

Epperson released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"Like I said, the statement that was released was false and exaggerated. It was not after hours. The restaurant was open. It was full of people. We asked if we could use the restroom and we were given permission to do so. We were in the restroom maybe 7-8minutes. Actually Using the restroom, and On the phone with the Uber driver trying to give directions to where we were! Period. We weren’t doing anything wrong. We were never asked multiple times to leave. That is a lie. We are moving forward very rapidly with this matter things will be handled legally!"

Meanwhile, Atlanta-rapper T.I. is calling for the Houston’s chain to be shut down. Last year he organized a boycott of the Houston’s that's now shut down on Lenox Road when a staffer he says threw out a group of black female customers.

Houston's released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"We are aware of a complaint regarding an incident at our Houston’s Restaurant on Peachtree Road on May 13th and are cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department (APD). The evidence we have seen thus far shows that three women arrived approximately 30 minutes after closing time, they went into the restroom as a group after being told that the restaurant was closed, the three stayed in the restroom for more than 10 minutes, and refused to leave despite repeated requests from several managers to do so. Eventually, an off-duty Atlanta Police Officer again asked the women to leave. An altercation with the APD officer ensued which led to additional APD being summoned."

