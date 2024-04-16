Woman tried running from APD after being accused of prowling, breaking into cars

ATLANTA — A suspect was arrested but not before leading Atlanta officers on a foot chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Tuesday, a witness called Atlanta police after seeing three prowlers enter a white car along Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran away.

Video shows APD officers chasing down and tasing one of the suspects in a parking lot. Authorities said two of the suspects jumped a nearby fence.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a short foot chase, officers caught one of the suspects, Chiyanna Griffin. Griffin was arrested and charged with entering an automobile. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being cleared by medical personnel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers found the white car the suspects were seen running from and learned the steering wheel was damaged and one of the passenger windows was shattered.

APD said they found a gun on the backseat and another over the fence where the other suspects were spotted jumping over. They also found multiple screwdrivers, a ski mask, a hoodie and gloves.

IN OTHER NEWS:

A widow says a southwest Atlanta cemetery lost her husband’s burial location

©2023 Cox Media Group