0 Woman slammed to ground, Tasered by police officer in front of child (VIDEO)

ATLANTA - Charges have been dropped against a mother who was seen on video being slammed to the ground and shocked with a stun gun by police in front of her child.

The arrest happened at an apartment complex in Atlanta earlier this month.

In the video, an Atlanta Police Department officer can be seen punching Maggie Thomas and using a Taser three times. The police department said she bit the officer but the charges were dropped after a review.

Thomas spoke to Channel 2's Matt Johnson Monday night.

"For him to say that I bit him, it made it feel like he was justified in Tasing me," she said.

By the time backup arrived, the officer had punched Thomas in her left eye. Three weeks later, all charges have been dropped against Thomas.

But she can't celebrate because of how the arrest affected her daughter Marlee.

"I couldn't console her and comfort her at the time. That's the worst part of it," she said.

The incident started when the officer in the video was patrolling and drove behind Thomas's apartment at around 8 p.m. May 1.

A witness started recording after the officer told Thomas she was under arrest for having an oustanding traffic warrant.

Thomas denies she ever bit the officer.

"For him to say I bit him, it just made me feel like he was justifying why did he physically punch me like that," she said.

The Atlanta Police Department sent Johnson a statement that says:

"Based on the investigation by our Office of Professional Standards, the chief recommended that consideration be given to dismissing the charge against Ms. Thomas."

Documents Johnson obtained show the city solicitor dismissed the charges against Thomas on Monday.

Thomas's attorney, Gerald Griggs, says he hopes this case becomes a turning point.

"I believe the higher level of Atlanta police are ready for change; we just have to make sure the rank and file understand that there will be accountability," he said.

Griggs is still calling for the officer in the video to be fired. The Atlanta Police Department has not commented on what discipline he faces, if any.

