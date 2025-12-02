Woman shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for clues after a woman was shot Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:37 a.m., Atlanta officers received a call about a person shot near 450 Moreland Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to APD, the woman was alert, conscious and breathing. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on her current condition.

Police say the victim was unable to give officers any information about a suspect or the reason for the shooting. Her identity was not released.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group