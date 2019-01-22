Woman shoots man trying to break-in apartment, mother says

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead.
It happened at an apartment off Harwell Road in Atlanta Monday night.
Police said a woman called 911 for a shooting just before 11 p.m., saying there was an attempted robbery.
We’re talking to the shooter's mother and police about if the shooting was in self-defense, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
