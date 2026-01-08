Woman says plumbers found no leaks in home, but Clayton County still charging her bills up to $1,000

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Water Authority says it is replacing thousands of water meters as part of a systemwide upgrade.

Multiple homeowners contacted Channel 2 Action News with concerns about unusually high water bills, which they say don’t match their usage.

Several residents told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they were billed hundreds, in some cases more than $1,000, despite hiring plumbers who found no leaks on their properties.

“I was in shock. Completely in shock,” said Deborah Benson, a Clayton County homeowner who is disputing a water bill topping $500.

Benson said the problem dates back to 2024. She said last fall she received water bills in the hundreds of dollars during months when her usage was low.

In December, when her water usage was higher, her bill dropped to about $70.

She said multiple plumbers inspected her home but could not find a leak.

“I think it could possibly be the meters,” Benson said.

Other homeowners shared similar concerns.

“We just feel like we’re being robbed,” said Patricia Mahone, another Clayton County resident.

Mahone previously told Channel 2 Action News that plumbers, a leak specialist, and even the county could not identify a leak on her property.

After Channel 2 Action News reported on her case, the Clayton County Water Authority replaced her water meter but could not immediately explain why her reported usage showed more than 21,000 gallons in some instances.

The county later upgraded Mahone’s home to a smart meter, allowing both the homeowner and the water authority to monitor water usage in real time rather than waiting for a monthly bill.

The Clayton County Water Authority said those upgrades are part of a broader investment in the county’s water distribution system.

According to the authority, it launched its Smart Metering Initiative in spring 2025 with a gradual rollout.

The pace increased over the summer and has continued through the end of the year.

To date, more than 20,000 water meters have been upgraded to smart meters.

The initiative aims to replace more than 80,000 meters through 2028, eventually converting the entire system to smart technology.

The meters transmit water usage data remotely and more frequently, eliminating the need for monthly manual readings.

Customers will be able to access that same data through the county’s “Eye on Water” portal, where they can track usage and set alerts to identify leaks or other issues before they become costly problems.

For homeowners like Benson, the upgrades offer hope, but she says she wants immediate relief.

“It needs to be fixed,” she said. “Something needs to be fixed.”

