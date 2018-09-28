Woman nearly killed by MARTA train speaks to Channel 2 for the first time

ATLANTA - A month after she nearly died trying to save her mother's life, Katie Wenszell, is opening up.
Police say Wenszell's mother, Sue, was pushed in front of an oncoming MARTA train during a trip to Atlanta in August. Katie Wenszell was hit by the MARTA train, dragged and nearly killed.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez was on the scene after Wenszell was hit, speaking to investigators about what happened that Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested Christopher Patrick Brooklin, 28, in connection with the incident. MARTA police said Brooklin appeared to have "some diminished mental capacity."
Wenszell has had three surgeries, including a leg amputation and facial reconstruction.
In an exclusive interview with Jaquez, Katie Wenszell talks about how she's doing now and what she remembers about that day, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
