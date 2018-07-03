  • Family of slain rapper Bankroll Fresh hurt in shooting, police say

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a house in downtown Atlanta which injured a woman.

    Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News that the mother of the late rapper Bankroll Fresh was also inside the home. She was not hurt.

    Her niece was grazed by bullets to her shoulder and leg.

    Atlanta police said someone used an assault rifle late Monday night and fired more than a dozen rounds inside a house on Smith Street.

    The 24-year-old who was grazed by the bullets was in a bedroom.

    Bankroll Fresh, whose real name was Trentavious White, was 28 when he was killed during a shootout outside Street Execs Studio in northwest Atlanta 2 years ago.

    Police said they will not speculate if the shooting Monday night had anything to do with his murder.
     

