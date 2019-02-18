Woman, friends dive for cover during gunfight in skating rink parking lot

ATLANTA - A woman says a night of skating ended with her getting caught in the middle of gunfire.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with the woman who said she could have been killed.
"Had I been 5 minutes earlier, had I been sitting in my car, I would have gotten killed," Shenika Brown said.
A hail of bullets had Brown and her friends running for their lives as they left the Cascade Family Skating Rink on Sunday night. She said a group of men were firing shots at each other. Brown and her friend ran but didn't know if they were running in the right direction.
Why she blames the skating rink for what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
Police initially detained several men suspected in the shooting but they had no weapons and let them go.
Officers believe a nearby Texaco may have captured the gunbattle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 11-year-old student arrested after not standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted, 'I love you, I've been shot at work'
- High-end Buckhead jewelry store burglarized while owner was tied up in his home
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}