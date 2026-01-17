Woman dies in NW Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is dead after a Saturday morning stabbing, and police said they are questioning a person of interest.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to 1812 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. There, they found a woman who sustained apparent stab wounds.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9 a.m., a police spokesperson told a Channel 2 photographer on scene.

A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the home.

Family members got to the home very quickly and told the police of a person of interest.

Police found that person down the road, not too far away, and he was being questioned at headquarters.

Crime scene investigators were at the home, which the police spokesperson said normally has a lot of people coming and going.

The slain woman’s identity hasn’t been revealed, but the police spokesperson on scene said it appears the she was “good to the neighborhood, good to the community, allowed people to come and go, rest their heads. It appeared she opened her home to quite a few people.”

Police said they are investigating whether the killing was domestic in nature.

