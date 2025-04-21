Woman dies in Atlanta house fire after saving man trapped inside, investigators say

ATLANTA — Firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore the victim who died saved the life of a man who was trapped.

The fire started early Monday morning on Madrona Street.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof and the front of the house.

A woman was trapped inside the burning home. Crews said she went back inside after she saved a man’s life. She was unable to get back out.

The man suffered from smoke inhalation and is recovering at the hospital.

Investigators are now inside the home trying to find out how the fire started.

