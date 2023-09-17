Woman dead, man injured after showing up to Atlanta gas station with gunshot wounds, police say

ATLANTA — A woman has died and a man is recovering after being shot on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta police say they were called to a Texaco gas station on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive just after 2 p.m. after two people who had been shot showed up.

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman had been shot and were driven to the gas station by a private vehicle. Investigators say they have not been able to pinpoint where the pair was shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where the woman died. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if they are searching for any suspects.

