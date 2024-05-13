Woman critically injured after shootout near homeless encampment

ATLANTA — A shooting left a woman critically injured near a homeless encampment on Sunday morning.

At around 6:10 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Pryor Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that there was a fight between two men in the encampment, which led to shots being fired and the woman being hit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the two men and the woman knew each other prior to the shooting.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Mother’s Day miracle:’ Fayette horse gets second chance at motherhood

©2023 Cox Media Group