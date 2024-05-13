Woman critically injured after shootout near homeless encampment

ATLANTA — A shooting left a woman critically injured near a homeless encampment on Sunday morning.
At around 6:10 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Pryor Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
An investigation determined that there was a fight between two men in the encampment, which led to shots being fired and the woman being hit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the two men and the woman knew each other prior to the shooting.
Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Buckhead lounge customers who ran for cover after deadly shooting return for items left behind
- 3 Atlanta police cars involved in crashes in the city over the weekend
- 69-year-old woman, 21-year-old man caught trafficking Cocaine during traffic stop
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group