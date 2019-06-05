0 Woman claims she swallowed glass at Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA - A Houston woman who traveled through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said she swallowed glass in an airport restaurant and ended up in the hospital.

Jasmine Brown told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that the glass was in the ice water she ordered from the Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint in the C concourse Sunday.

“Honestly it was like I was in the Twilight Zone," Brown said. "I was like, I just know I did not pull glass out of my mouth. I just know that did not happen.”

Brown called her server over, and the general manager had her fill out an incident report. Brown wrote on the report “I am truly fearful for my health.”

The report was on Global Concessions letterhead, and included insurance information for the restaurant’s parent company.

Brown told Carr the general manager assured her the insurance could cover any doctor’s visit, and she’d get a call from the company on Monday.

“No one has called to apologize, to check on me, to find out about my medical concerns or anything,” she said, referencing the concessionaire and its insurance company.

During Brown’s flight, she said she began to feel stomach pain. She provided Channel 2 with copies of medical records describing symptoms of glass intake.

“As soon as I got off the plane I went to the ER and they did a CT scan and that’s when the doctor found a piece of glass in the area where I was having the discomfort,” Brown said. “I was prepped immediately for an emergency procedure.”

But her doctor determined the glass had moved since the scan, was surrounded by food and would best come out through her bowels.

“But the fact that he’s saying he’s hoping or it should (come out)-that gives me anxiety,” Brown told Carr. “He did say he saw the bruising where the glass was stuck in my stomach and I was having pain.”

Brown heads into a follow-up visit this week.

Carr reached out to several representatives of Global Concessions on Wednesday. A phone message and email to the contact on the incident report were not returned.

An airport representative also forwarded the message to the company CEO, but Channel 2 has not heard back regarding a statement, or whether there are plans for the company to address Brown’s medical bills.

Brown said she’s sharing her story as a cautionary tale.

“I’m concerned about other people who were eating in the restaurant,” she said. “There could be someone at home right now who suffered or is pain right now and they don’t even realize they swallowed glass at that restaurant.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.