Woman charged with 3rd DUI after rear-ending, injuring police officer

ATLANTA - A woman with two prior DUI arrests is now accused of seriously injuring an Atlanta police officer working a security patrol in a neighborhood Sunday morning.
The officer was at a red light when he was rear-ended by the alleged 30-year-old drunken driver.
He now has broken legs and a broken arm and will need months of recovery time.
We’re hearing from the Atlanta Police Department about the frustration over the wreck and we’re speaking to a neighbor who heard the crash, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
