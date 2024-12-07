Woman arrested after stabbing man in southwest Atlanta, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they arrested a woman Friday evening after she stabbed a man multiple times.
Police say around 8:30 p.m., they responded to 3390 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta regarding a person stabbed call.
When they arrived, officers found a 31-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he was listed as alert, conscious, breathing, and was treated by medical personnel.
As police investigated the incident, they arrested a 30-year-old woman for her involvement in the incident. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.
The investigation is ongoing.
