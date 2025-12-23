Woman accused of stealing from Lululemon now accused of nabbing kids clothes from Lenox Square

ATLANTA — A woman who is already accused of being part of an organized retail theft ring is now facing charges for another theft.

Atlanta police say Brittany Parks, 30, is accused of stealing more than $900 in children’s clothing from Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square just days before Christmas.

Earlier this month, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported on Parks being arrested with $24,000 worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise in her car.

After her car was impounded, Parks reached out to police and told them that a cousin had dropped off the clothing earlier that morning. She admitted that she moved the items into her car and drove around with them, but never reported the theft or tried to return the merchandise.

Seiden spoke with shoppers on Monday who say the thefts and crowds make them nervous.

“If I’m being honest with you, I’m a little intimidated getting out into the crowds,” shopper Emory Arnold said.

It’s unclear if the Neiman Marcus theft is tied to a bigger operation.

