$24K of stolen Lululemon found in bags in woman’s car, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police recovered over $24,000 worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise using trackers hidden inside the clothing.

The theft occurred at a Lululemon store off Howell Mill Road in Northwest Atlanta, where thieves broke in during the night and stole the clothing.

Police tracked the stolen items to a parking lot, leading to the arrest of Brittany Parks.

“I didn’t think it was real. I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Dahlia Feingold, who works in the area and witnessed the theft, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Feingold described the incident, saying a car pulled up to the loading dock with hazard lights on, and several people ran out of the store with their arms full of clothing before speeding off.

Police believe the burglary may be connected to a larger organized retail theft ring, which Attorney General Chris Carr says costs Georgia businesses billions annually.

Parks claimed she was not involved in the break-in and said her cousin dropped the bags off at her place. She is currently in Fulton County Jail on a felony count of theft by receiving stolen property.

