With Super Bowl LIII less than a month away, volunteers are getting ready

ATLANTA - Super Bowl LIII is less than a month away, and volunteer training is in full swing. More than 1,000 volunteers trained Wednesday at the Georgia World Congress Center. Gentile Burney is one of them.
“Yes! My lifetime dream!” she gushed, in an interview with Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus.
Burney has dreamed of attending the Super Bowl since she was 10.
“But I got two in one. Volunteer is just amazing. Something I would never dreamed of,” she explained
Klaus stopped by a couple of the two-hour training sessions to listen to the messaging and to check out the uniforms volunteers took home.
“The uniforms are awesome. Love white, of course, and they supplied everything,” said Burney.
These volunteers will help out at Super Bowl LIVE. The free event will take place at Centennial Olympic Park at the beginning of Super Bowl week in late January.
“Concerts, food, activities. It’s going to be so much fun for our local community as well as our guests,” said Super Bowl Host Committee Volunteer Programs Vice President Lee Hendrickson. Her team partnered with several groups to educate volunteers. Georgia Commute Options presented.
“So that volunteers can learn about ways to be smart on their commute, leveraging our public transit options, but also being able to find those ride-shares and think of creative ways to get downtown during Super Bowl week,” Hendrickson said.
She said 90 percent of the 10,000 volunteers are from metro Atlanta, but some come from other states even other countries.
The training continues through next week.
