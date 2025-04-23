With so many unsold new homes, some builders offer incentives rarely seen before

ATLANTA — One of the local companies investors are watching is Atlanta-based homebuilder PulteGroup. Their stock closed up on Tuesday.

The company said Tuesday that revenue is higher than expected, but the company is seeing a drop in the number of homes closing.

On an earnings call, leaders said the economic uncertainty has them watching for changes in who is ready to buy as tariffs increase the costs of raw materials.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said that for people shopping for a new home now, you should look for incentives.

“Anytime there’s ever been blanket tariffs, there’s always been widespread retaliation. And really, in that, everybody loses. Consumers here lose, consumers in the other countries lose. Workers everywhere lose in an all-out tariff war. There actually is no winning,” he said.

“There’s the most unsold new homes right now in the United States that there’ve been since the Great Recession. So if you are in the market for a new home, the manufacturers of those homes, the builders are offering incentives like I can’t recall,” Clark said. “But it may be a subsidy of your mortgage, bringing down the interest rate for the entire life of the loan. It could be offering all kinds of extras on the home at no additional cost.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group