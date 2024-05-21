Wires across busy Buckhead road after tractor-trailer crashes into powerline

ATLANTA — A busy Buckhead road is currently shut down after a crash sent powerlines across the road.
Atlanta police say a tractor-trailer hit a powerline at West Paces Ferry Road NW and Randall Mill Road NW.
After the crash, officers say wires are down across the road.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw the area shut off to traffic.
According to Georgia Power, about 300 customers in the area are currently without power. It should return by 9:15 p.m.
There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Police say drivers need to avoid the area for the time being.
It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
