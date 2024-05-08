Will Trump’s GA trial happen before 2024 election? Experts skeptical with Appeals Court move

ATLANTA — A Georgia appeals court will now decide if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue her case against former President Donald Trump.

The court released a brief order on Wednesday, saying it will hear the appeal from Trump and others, challenging Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Willis to remain on the case.

In his ruling, McAfee said Willis’ relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade certainly had enough of an appearance of impropriety that one of them had to go. He also said that there wasn’t enough evidence to disqualify Willis from the case.

That ruling forced Wade to resign from the case.

In a statement, Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow said he believes “the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified.”

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he thinks the appeals court should review the case since there’s very little legal precedent surrounding it.

“It’s uncharted territory,” James said.

But the bottom line is he thinks the review could take months, so there’s little chance of picking a jury and starting trial before the November presidential election.

“I don’t see how that’s possible. Now, stranger things have happened, right? But just don’t see how that’s possible,” James said.

And that, he thinks, could be a win for Trump since his legal strategy in all these criminal cases is to try to delay trials until after the election.

