‘Where Muhammad Ali went up and lit the torch’: Summerhill battles Olympic landmark relocation

ATLANTA — A debate is unfolding over the future of one of Atlanta’s most recognizable Olympic landmarks: the 1996 Olympic cauldron.

Georgia State University is proposing to move the cauldron from its longtime home in Summerhill to Centennial Olympic Park, saying the relocation would better connect Atlanta’s Olympic legacy downtown.

But for some Summerhill residents, the bigger question isn’t where the landmark should go, it’s who gets to decide what happens to it.

The cauldron has stood over the neighborhood for decades, serving as a visible reminder of Atlanta’s moment on the world stage during the 1996 Olympic Games.

Now, with the city once again in the global spotlight as FIFA events unfold, some residents say the timing of the proposed move feels especially significant.

“The irony writes itself,” one community leader said.

Georgia State University announced the relocation proposal just days ago. While the university says the move would strengthen connections between Olympic-era sites across the city, the final decision involves multiple Olympic legacy stakeholders tied to the cauldron’s ownership and oversight including Billy Payne and former Atlanta mayor, Andrew Young.

That process has not sat well with some residents in Summerhill.

“That is where Muhammad Ali went up and lit the torch. That is a big part of peoples’ memories here,” said Sheron Pitchford, executive Director of the Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Community members have since launched a petition calling on stakeholders to pause the process and engage residents before any decision is made. They argue Summerhill has long been shaped by large-scale development projects, even as it sits adjacent to key pieces of Atlanta’s Olympic history.

“It’s part of us, and it seems like to us it’s disregard for the neighborhood,” said John Helton, president of Organized Neighbors of Summerhill.

For Helton and other community members, the debate goes beyond preservation.

“It’s not just about preserving a structure,” Helton said. “It’s about whether the people who’ve lived alongside it have a voice in what happens next.”

Community members say they are expected to meet Tuesday with several stakeholders, including the University System of Georgia and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

They are also organizing a protest outside of the landmark on Monday at 6 p.m.

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